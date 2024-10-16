Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,221. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 75,404 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

