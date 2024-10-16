Crane (NYSE:CR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,922. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Crane by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

