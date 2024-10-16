Crane Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $177.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.