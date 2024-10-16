Crane Advisory LLC Has $41.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crane Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $177.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

