Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,864. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 733.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

