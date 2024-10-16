Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $121.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00006680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

