Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 85,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 67,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Corsa Coal Trading Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of C$50.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

