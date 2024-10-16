Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 2.3 %

GLW opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

