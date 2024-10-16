Cormark Weighs in on Mattr Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.18 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattr Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.