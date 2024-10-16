Cormark Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.31.

TXG opened at C$29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.38. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

