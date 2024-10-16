Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 270,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,154. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

