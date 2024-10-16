Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

