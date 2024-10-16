Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial comprises approximately 5.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

