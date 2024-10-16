Contrasting Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) & Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enova International and Sezzle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $2.37 billion 1.03 $175.12 million $5.56 15.55 Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enova International and Sezzle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enova International currently has a consensus price target of $80.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Enova International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Sezzle.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 7.52% 16.53% 4.37% Sezzle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enova International beats Sezzle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

