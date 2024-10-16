ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

