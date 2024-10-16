Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 697,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,578,172. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.