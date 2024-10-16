Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 190,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 128,003 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

