Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.