Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.31.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
