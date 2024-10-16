Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

