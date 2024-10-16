Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of FOF stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Realty Income: A Dividend Powerhouse With Growth Potential
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ASML’s Earnings Miss Opens Door for Savvy Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook on Global Payments Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.