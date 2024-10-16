Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
