CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
CohBar Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.
