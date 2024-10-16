Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 186,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

