Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 3.0 %

COGNY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 13,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

