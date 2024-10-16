Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.49.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

