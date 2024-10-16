Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.49.
Cochlear Company Profile
