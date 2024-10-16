Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 1,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.56. The company has a market cap of £336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

