Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 64.30 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61.
In related news, insider David Paja bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £145,500 ($189,997.39). Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
