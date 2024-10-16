CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 10070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

CML Microsystems Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,051.54 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($25,868.50). Insiders own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

