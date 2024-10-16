CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 10070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems Trading Down 3.8 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($25,868.50). Insiders own 43.58% of the company’s stock.
About CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CML Microsystems
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.