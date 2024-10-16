Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

