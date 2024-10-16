Client First Capital LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Client First Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

