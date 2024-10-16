Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.19. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

