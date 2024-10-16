Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.