Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

