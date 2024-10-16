Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

