ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF accounts for 12.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.95% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $38,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

