Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $259.92, with a volume of 3516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $42,968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,594,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

