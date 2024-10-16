Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $49.59 during trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.
About Clarkson
