Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $49.59 during trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

