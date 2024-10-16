Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 25,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,205. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

