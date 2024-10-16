CIBC Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.78.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
