CIBC Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.78.

Shares of AFN stock traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,557. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$45.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

