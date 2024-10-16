Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Chorus Stock Up 7.0 %

CHRYY stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Chorus has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

