China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.9 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
About China Gold International Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.