China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.9 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.