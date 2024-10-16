Chiliz Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $708.32 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $708.32 million and $120.91 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00248971 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

