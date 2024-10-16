Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after purchasing an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,268,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.43.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

