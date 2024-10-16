Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

SCHW opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

