CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,594 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

