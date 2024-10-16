CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

