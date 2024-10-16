CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

