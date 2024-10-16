CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.