CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

