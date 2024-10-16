CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,392 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

