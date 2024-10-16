CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

CF Industries stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,608,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 47.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.