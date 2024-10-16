CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CEROW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. CERo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

